Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.46.

Shares of KOD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 83,359 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 266,930 shares of company stock valued at $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,207,583. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.