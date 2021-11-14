Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.