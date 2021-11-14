Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

ATCO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 18.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 696,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 667,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

