FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

