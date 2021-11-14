Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFD. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON HFD opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £647.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.78. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

