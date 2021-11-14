National Bank Financial Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$19.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

