freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.