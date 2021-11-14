freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.
freenet Company Profile
