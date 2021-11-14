Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

