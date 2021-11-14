Curtis Banks Group’s (CBP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CBP stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Curtis Banks Group has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The stock has a market cap of £157.83 million and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

