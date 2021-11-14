dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

DOTD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOTD opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.49. The company has a market cap of £742.32 million and a PE ratio of 69.17. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

