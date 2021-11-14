Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

FRP opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £311.28 million and a P/E ratio of 22.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

