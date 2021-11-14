Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10) on Friday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

