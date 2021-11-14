Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

XELB stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

