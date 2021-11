Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.