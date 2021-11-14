Zacks Investment Research Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,526 shares of company stock worth $37,391,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

