Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $21.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POSH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

