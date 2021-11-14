Telsey Advisory Group Boosts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $15.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

