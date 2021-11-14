American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $145.05, but opened at $140.09. American Financial Group shares last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

Specifically, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

