Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 800

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

AUTO opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.70. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

