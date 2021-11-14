Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON:ALFA opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £612 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.77. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 219 ($2.86).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

