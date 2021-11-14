The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €106.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €82.61 and a 200 day moving average of €81.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

