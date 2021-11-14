The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €106.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €82.61 and a 200 day moving average of €81.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

