Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.