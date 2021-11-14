Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.