BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.55, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $760,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,985. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

