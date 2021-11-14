Truist Securiti Weighs in on Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

