Brokers Issue Forecasts for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INNV. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

InnovAge stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

