Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.