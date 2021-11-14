MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $529.44.

MSTR stock opened at $811.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.34. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $41,155,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

