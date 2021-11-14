Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CBT stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

