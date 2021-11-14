Gulf Resources (GURE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.

GURE stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

