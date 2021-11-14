Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUV opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUV. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

