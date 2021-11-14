Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

VEEE stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

