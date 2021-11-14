TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

ETR TEG opened at €26.52 ($31.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.33 and its 200 day moving average is €26.87.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

