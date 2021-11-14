$605.00 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $605.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.