Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 16,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,361,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $797.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

