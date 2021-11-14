Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.86. 19,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,206,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

