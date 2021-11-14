Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 9,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,383,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

