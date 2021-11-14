Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.94.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $999,136.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $364,352,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

