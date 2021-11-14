Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Up 8.5%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 11,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,563,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verastem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 55.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

