Raymond James Analysts Give Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) a C$21.50 Price Target

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) received a C$21.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 215.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

