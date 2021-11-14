Raymond James Analysts Give Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) a C$21.50 Price Target

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) received a C$21.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 215.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

