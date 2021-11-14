Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

