Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.