E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

E.On stock opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.56.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

