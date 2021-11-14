Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €330.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €280.90 and a 200 day moving average of €293.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

