Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

