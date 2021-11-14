Federal Signal Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

