William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

