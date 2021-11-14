Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rush Street Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -58.23. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

