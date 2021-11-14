Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WestRock by 80.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

