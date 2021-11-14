Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Inogen stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Inogen has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

